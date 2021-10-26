The City of Somerton’s Corn Fest to feature a custom car show

Desert Southwest legacy car club Mi Vida to host show

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mi Vida Car Club is considered by many to be one of Desert Southwest's legacy car clubs. The group is known for classic cars, lowriders, and motorcycles that have been cruising the region for decades.

So, when the City of Somerton decided they were going to add a custom car show to its Corn Fest, they naturally went with the most experienced. On November 6, 2021, the city plans on hosting its block party and is inviting everyone.

The veteran car enthusiasts are no stranger to organizing a custom car show having hosted them for years. The club is inviting all classes whether its lowrider, classic, muscle, import, or exotic, all of them are welcome.

In most cases, a panel of judges will visit each vehicle and count each modification as a separate point. Most custom vehicles feature an altered suspension, custom paint, graphics, and sound system.

According to Mi Vida member George Raygoza they plan on voting on 50-categories. Participants are asked to set up between 8 am and 10:30 am on Mian Street in Somerton. The custom car show is set to start at 11 am and end at 5 pm.

The City of Somerton Corn Fest is a community fundraiser to gather funds for the city's high school.

The cost for the show is $25 for vehicles and $20 for bicycles and pedal cars. For more information, you can call Geroge at 928-920-6239 or Lefty at 928-261-6785.