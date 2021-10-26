A local eatery wants you to celebrate National Sandwich Day, with a side of care

Firehouse Subs wants to remind patrons on what they're purchase means to first responders

YUMA, Ariz. )KYMA, KECY) - Legend has it that the creation of the first sandwich was an accidental one. According, to the story John Montagu the 4th Earl of Sandwich, was playing cards when he decided he was hungry but didn't want to leave the table.

Montagu is said to have ordered roast beef and bread and chose to place the meat between the bread, so he could continue to play.

The year, 1762, the place England and the creator a nobleman who is praised for his creation on the daily. On November 6th, we celebrate his innovation.

So, as Americans look towards the 6th of November, in anticipation of a sandwich, local sandwich shops will be vying for their business.

But, Firehouse Subs wants to remind people that their sandwiches come with a side of care. See when you purchase a sandwich from Firehouse Subs, a portion of your purchase goes to the eatery's Public Safety Foundation which provides first responders with funds, equipment, and training.

The company's generosity stems from its founders who served in both the fire service and law enforcement. Since the creation of the Public Safety Foundation the company has donated more than $60 million to first responders.

Here in the Desert Southwest, the local Firehouse Subs has donated well over $100,000 to local first responders. Co-owner Chris Miller with the local Firehouse Subs says that these funds truly help since many times first responders face budget restraints and otherwise would go without.

His suggestion for those looking to celebrate National Sandwich Day in style, try the limited Barbecue Cuban Sub. The sandwich combines sweet pull pork, with a chipotle sauce, a sandwich that would even make the Earl of Sandwich proud,