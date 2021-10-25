A local club invites the public to have a haunting good time

Yuma's own Dezert Syndicate Car Club is hosting a Trunk & Treat Halloween night

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In the Desert Southwest, the car scene is anything but. While many enjoy working under a hood, they also enjoy helping their neighborhoods.

It's no surprise that a local car club is hosting an event to benefit their community.

Dezert Syndicate Car Club is a community-based club infused in the car scene.

The club, along with several area businesses, have come together to host an event to give local families an alternative to the traditional door-to-door trick or treating.

A trunk or treat is the same basic idea, except instead of houses and busy streets, you have a safe parking lot filled with decorated vehicles.

On October 31, 2021, Dezert Syndicate will be hosting a Trunk & Treat at Eddie's Grill (4th Avenue and Catalina Drive). The event will run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature a variety of vehicles, raffles, a photo booth, and even goodie bags.

Dezert Syndicate has been a staple in the Dezert Southwest since its inception in 2018. Their War on Hunger campaign and water collection program have helped local nonprofits, first responders, and families in need.

For more details on this and all Dezert Syndicate events you can find them on a variety of social media platforms.