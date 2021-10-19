I heart Yuma

Annual Heart of Yuma award recognizes those who seek to enrich the lives of those around them

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For more than two decades, the Arizona Community Foundation of Yuma (ACF) has held its annual Heart of Yuma award presentation. This year, the nonprofit celebrates the 22nd year of its special community award.

Earlier this year, the ACF asked the community for nominations for its Heart of Yuma awards. The awards give residents in Yuma County the opportunity to recognize people and businesses alike for their efforts in promoting the quality of life in the Desert Southwest.

The Heart of Yuma award features a variety of categories including volunteer of the year, nonprofit of the year, and the Steve and Bobbie Shadle Hero Award named after two of Yuma County's most prestigious philanthropists.

Unfortunately, because of the pandemic, the 2021 Heart of Yuma Awards was virtual. The ceremony was presented live via social media at the ACF boardroom.

For those that missed the event and would like to see which of their neighbors were nominated, as well as who won, they can visit the ACF Facebook page.