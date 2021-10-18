The local Goodwill Store has scary deals

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Whether you're looking for an average costume or looking for that wow factor, Goodwill may just have what you're looking for.

The Goodwill Thrift Store is filled with deals ranging from new, like new and second-hand items. But, each item sold goes to help the greater good.

Funds from its sales go to fund a variety of programs from training to salaries. Goodwill doesn't charge participants a dime, so funding has to come from their communities.

Now, Goodwill does accept most donations. But, there are some exceptions, no household chemicals, hygiene products, weapons, large appliances, or baby products that don't meet safety standards.

Goodwill retail store hours vary, but here in Yuma, Arizona, the Goodwill Store is open 7-days a week.