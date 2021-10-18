‘It’s a thankless job,’ says local rally organizer Lauren Heitzman when speaking about Border Patrol

Local residents coming together to show their appreciation for the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was a picturesque scene just outside the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Sector headquarters. A group of local residents came together to show their appreciation for the men and women in the U.S. Border Patrol.

The group sat on the sidewalk on Avenue A, just south of 40th Street, and raised flags and held signs showing their support. Passerbys honked and the group cheered.

Those taking part in the support rally were very cordial and high-spirited, all of them wanted the same thing to show Border Patrol agents that they appreciated their service.

Lauren Heitzman says that he wanted to show border patrol that he appreciated their hard work and hopes that more people will join them. Heitzman says that if the wall had been completed, border patrol would not be so overwhelmed.

Heoitzman's goal is to get more people to come out, get more people to show their support, and in turn send a message to Washington. His message is simply to finish the wall, end illegal immigration or they'll do what needs to be done. Referring to voting them out of office.

Heitzman says that illegal immigration affects every American and that all like-minded citizens are welcome to join them.

The group is planning on meeting at the U.S. Border Patrol Yuma Secot Headquarters, every Monday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.