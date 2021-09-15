Theme announced for 2021 Electric Light Parade

Yuma County

Annual tradition to resume on December 11th

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A beloved tradition will return to the streets of Downtown Yuma this holiday season. Visit Yuma announced Wednesday the date and them of the 2021 Dorothy Young Memorial Electric Light Parade.

This year's theme will be an appropriate "Favorite Holiday Traditions." It will be held on December 11th at 6pm.

The parade will cover more than three-miles, beginning at 4th Avenue, and winding its way through Historic Downtown Yuma. In years past it's attracted as many as 40,000 spectators. It's named in honor of beloved event coordinator Dorothy Young. Young often touted parade as her favorite local event.

This year, to recognize the parade's best entries, a panel of judges will choose winners for several categories, including the Dorothy Young Memorial Trophy for Best Performance by a Marching Band, and the Mary Jane Allen Award for Best Depiction of the Parade Theme.

Parade entry forms are now available at VisitYuma.com.