Candidate for Arizona Governor Office visits Yuma

Yuma County

Bryan Masche tours Yuma County with Gary Garcia Snyder who is also running for office - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two candidates running for two separate offices make their rounds in Yuma County.

Candidate for Arizona Governor Bryan Masche is traveling the state, campaigning for a future election in 2022. Well-known local Gary Garcia Snyder, who is running for State Senate for Legislative District 4, shows Masche around his hometown while they connect with the community.

While they are running for different offices, they have some of the same goals.

"Yuma produces, you know, an exorbitant amount of the produce that goes all over the country, and feeds people all over the country. It is critical that Yuma has the support and the resources that it needs from the state to be able to continue to do that," says 2022 Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Bryan Masche.

They both say they want to help our local community.

"My love is my people. My people is everyone in San Luis, Arizona, Somerton, Gadsden, Yuma, Arizona, the whole United States.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif brings us more from both candidates.