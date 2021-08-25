Yuma Police wants community feedback to improve department

Yuma County

Now is your opportunity to tell YPD how you really feel

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department announces Wednesday it is currently going through a new accreditation process which should improve the Department’s policies, operations and training methods.

Police confirm that a session will be held Wednesday, September 15, for locals to speak directly to auditors through a public call-in session. Anyone who wants to participate may call (928) 373-5000 ext: 6050 from 2-3 p.m.

YPD clarifies calls will not be recorded, nor should they go over five minutes. All comments should focus on the Department's ability to meet the accreditation standards.

Sergeant Lori Franklin says the Arizona Association of Chiefs of Police and associated Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program's review of YPD is to make sure daily operations are productive, modern and mirror their standards.

Along with this voluntary process, Sgt. Franklin confirms an evaluation team will be on-site (1500 S. 1st Ave.) Wednesday, September 15, through Thursday, September 16.