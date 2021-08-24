Yuma International Airport awards local contractor nearly $2.5M for makeover

Yuma County

Goal is to improve approximately 98,000 square yards of paved runways

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma International Airport announced Tuesday plans to renovate runway area through a $2,492,820.50 construction contract to local Yuma contractor Cemex Construction Materials South, LLC.

“This project is part of the Airport’s Capital Improvement Program and Yuma International Airport appreciates Federal grant funding received from the FAA for its successful completion.” comments Airport Director, Gladys Brown.

She says these federally granted funds would be collected through airline ticket sales.

Courtesy of Yuma International Airport

“The objective of this project is to improve approximately 98,000 square yards of paved aprons located in our general aviation areas on the northwest and western portion of the airport property,” Brown shares. “These project areas show signs of severe cracking and in some areas of spalling due to the extreme weather conditions. This construction project is an effort to preserve the pavement for the safety of the aircraft and reconstruct areas which cannot be preserved.”

Brown confirms the project’s design and construction contracts will be overseen by another local firm Nicklaus Engineering, Inc.

"We're very excited about this project especially because this project’s Engineer and Contractor are local Yuma businesses who are very experienced in doing work at the airport. One of the top goals of the Board of Directors of the Yuma County Airport Authority is to keep Yuma money in Yuma; and we're proud Yuma has exceptionally qualified talent so we can keep and spend these grant funds in Yuma," continues Brown.

The airport director does not expect construction to interfere with flights. She says airport staff will be coordinating with local pilots so that aircraft access is not limited.