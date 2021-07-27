Yuma cannabis jobs expanding in ever growing marijuana industry

Yuma County

CBS 13's April Hettinger dives into how this market is increasing since the legalization

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Recreational marijuana was legalized at a time when Arizona was seeing high unemployment rates. Now, this industry has brought thousands of new jobs to the state.

Jamestown Yuma has managed the heavier crowds without having to hire more employees, but other jobs in the marijuana industry are still growing.

Karson Humiston is the founder and CEO of Vangst, a company responsible for tracking the cannabis job market.

"There's 20,000 people employed in the Arizona cannabis market," Humiston explained. "This number is expected to get up to 45,000 full-time employees over the next three years."

There are four career fields that make up the industry: cultivation, manufacturing, administration and sales.

We requested a total hire count since the recreational legalization at Jamestown Yuma, but they declined to give us that information; however, they did confirm a rise in customers.

"We're expecting to see sales near $400 million in 2021, and this number will continue trending up as more and more consumers have come into the market," Humiston stated.

To account for the increase, south county felt it was necessary to get the ball rolling by being the site of a new marijuana dispensary. Once open, there will be plenty of job opportunities available in different areas of the industry.

All of these benefit our local economy.

"It's a great boost for Arizona in terms of jobs creation and taxes generated," Humiston said.

There are about a dozen job postings in Yuma County through marijuana job cannabis careers, ranging from growers to harvesters and even one called 'bud-tenders.'