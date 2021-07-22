Yuma Police seek driver who crashed into backyard

Yuma County

Yuma police say a 25-year-old fled the scene after crashing into the back porch

YUMA, Ariz. (CBS 13) - The Yuma Police Department responded to a report of a Ford Ranger that crashed into a backyard in the 1800 Block of West 1st Street Thursday around 12:13 p.m.

According to police, the 25-year-old driver fled on foot after he allegedly drove through a chain-link fence and collided with a pillar attached to the back porch of the home.

He remains on the loose at this time, according to Yuma Police.

There were two passengers in the vehicle YPD said. A 25-year-old female, and a 23-year-old male, both remained on the scene. YPD said one of those passengers was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime.