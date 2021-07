Yuma County

The city of Yuma will be hosting their drive-thru Back to School Rodeo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma will be hosting their annual Back to School Rodeo via drive-thru.

The city will be providing 1,800 free backpacks with supplies inside.

Everyone is qualified and invited to drive on by for their share of supplies.

The event will be held at the Yuma Civic Center on July 17.