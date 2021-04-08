Homeless man makes cross-country walk to raise awareness

Yuma County

Richard Shirley arrives in Yuma during walking tour of the U.S. - News 11's Crystal Jimenez catches up with him

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Florida man is turning his situation into a statement, one step at a time.

Richard Shirley set off from Miami last September. Earlier this week he strolled into Yuma County. Shirley has made most of the nearly 2,500 mile journey on foot. He's walking cross-country to raise money for, and awareness of, the many people facing homelessness due to the pandemic.

Shirley himself lost his home shortly after losing his job in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak. He worked as a contractor, but as the virus spread, jobs shrank.

He says he knows he's not the only one who's faced hard times. That's why he decided to lace up his sneakers and hit the pavement to share his story, and help those also suffering through troubled times.

From Yuma, Shirley will start walking all the way up to Washington state. After that, he'll head east towards New York City, before making the return trip to Miami.

He plans to use the money raised during his trek to set up a transitional shelter when he gets home.

Thursday's on News 11's Early Edition, Shirley describes the hardest part of his journey during a conversation with Crystal Jimenez.