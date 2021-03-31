Yuma Jersey Mike’s to give Wednesday sales to Arizona charity

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wondering what to eat and like helping others? Head to Jersey Mike’s Subs on Wednesday, March 31 and grab a sub, share a catering box with healthcare workers or order through the app for delivery and contactless pickup. Any way you slice it, 100 percent of your purchase will go to charity.

That’s right – on March 31, the hardworking teams at two Jersey Mike’s locations in Yuma will give every single dollar in sales, not just the profit, to the Arizona's Children Association. It’s all part of Jersey Mike’s 11th Annual nationwide Day of Giving.

All month, generous customers have been making donations at more than 1,800 Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the nation during the 11th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign for local charities. On March 31 Day of Giving, it’s our turn to give and we’re giving it all away!

The Jersey Mike’s restaurants located at 11231 E. Commercial Center Loop and 1580 S. 4th Ave. in Yuma are participating.