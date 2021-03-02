House passes American Rescue Plan

Yuma County

The relief package bill now in the hands of the Senate - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, officially called H.R.1319, provides continued aid for public health, individuals, and businesses.

If approved by the Senate, the bill will move on to President Biden and then become law.

The bill will provide additional resources for COVID-19 testing, vaccine, and related medical funding. In addition to COVID relief, the bill will provide more unemployment funding and emergency assistance for housing expenses for renters as well as homeowners. Business support will also aid in economy recovery.

Rep. Tim Dunn (R) explains that he is on board with all COVID relief plans in the bill. However, he says he does not agree with including other longstanding issues into the bill, such as minimum wage.

Rep. Charlene Fernandez (D) says she is happy that Republicans and Democrats have the same common ground when it comes to ending COVID-19.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, more on the American Relief Plan from both local representatives.