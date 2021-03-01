Suspects in weekend bar shooting arrested in Yuma

Yuma County

Police say deadly shooting started with argument in bar - News 11's Crystal Jimenez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said a deadly weekend shooting began with a heated argument inside a Yuma bar.

Officers say they got a call just before 12:30 Saturday morning alerting them to an assault in the 1400 block of S. 4th Avenue. They say they arrived to find 36-year-old Tyrone Hall dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Shots also struck an unidentified 32-year-old woman. Paramedics took her to the hospital with serious injuries. She was later airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for more critical care. She's currently listed in stable condition. YPD officers were able to interview her about the incident before her transfer.

YPD said the shooting happened in the outside, back area of the bar. They do say the Hall was involved in an argument before the gunfire.

By Saturday night, officers had two people in custody in connection with the shooting. YPD arrested one man for withholding information about the suspect. A second man, 32-year-old Jerome Hall turned himself several hours later.

Hall, who has no relation to the victim, faces first degree murder charges. He, and the unidentified 35-year-old, will be formally charged Tuesday.

A GoFundMe set up for Tyrone Hall's funeral expenses describes him as a father and great man, saying: "Tyrone will be truly missed by many, especially his girls."

