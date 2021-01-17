Developing: Massive structure fire breaks out overnight

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Early Sunday morning, just before 12:30 A.M., a fire broke out at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Yuma Fire Department (YFD) arrived on scene to find Heavy smoke and flames coming from the Gale Transfer yard at 953 South 2nd Avenue and the adjoining property at 983 South 2nd Avenue.

A large stack of wooden boxes, 2 large dumpsters, and 2 large conex boxes on one property were on fire and had extended into several work vehicles on the adjoining property.

Firefighters were able to contain and eventually extinguish the very large fire.

The containers and four work vehicles were considered to be total losses.

Nearby buildings were able to be protected. The Yuma Police Department (YPD) provided traffic control and additional assistance was received by the Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Fire Department.

YFD personnel remained on the scene dealing with hot spots and flare-ups throughout the night.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation, but a human cause is suspected. Both YFD and YPD are investigating.

The fire department is asking you to be aware of people hanging around vacant buildings or in business areas after hours.

Reporting this type of suspicious activity to the police immediately can prevent crimes and even save lives.

If you have information about arson crimes, contact the police department, or information can also be provided anonymously through the Silent Witness tip line at 78-CRIME (782-7463).