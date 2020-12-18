Help available to foster families ahead of the holidays

Yuma County

News 11's Arlette Yousif steps insides 'Jessie's Closet' to take a closer look at the resources available.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - These are hard times for many local families, and foster families in particular are feeling the pinch of the pandemic economy. Fortunately for them, Jessie's Closet, and Jessie's Treasures, are there to help.

The non-profit organization provides clothing and comfort items for foster families at very low prices to help them stretch their budgets further. Foster parents can go into Jessie's Closet and purchase clothes, undergarments and even diapers for $1.

The agency can't do it alone. It needs community support. The main need is for undergarments for all ages from babies to 14 years of age. Be aware, the group only accepts brand-new, never used undergarments. However, It will gladly accept new or gently used clothing items.

Unfortunately, coronavirus forced Jessie's Treasures to temporarily close its doors while Jessie's Closet remained open, so the group needs community support more than ever. Organizers say it can use the gift of time, as well as money, so they welcome volunteers.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif takes us inside Jessie's Closet to learn more about how you can help it help Yuma-area foster families.