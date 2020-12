Yuma County

The Yuma County Sheriff's County Office releases its top 10 Most Wanted suspects

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says the following people have outstanding warrants for their arrest.

If you have any information that will lead to the arrest of any of the suspects, please contact YCSO at 928-783-4427, 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.

YCSO advises the community not to attempt to apprehend them yourself.