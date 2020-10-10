Yuma locals win city’s top arts awards

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 20th annual Tribute of the Muses Awards ceremony was held virtually on Friday with a Under the Big Top theme.

Winners:

George Tomkins (Tribute of the Muses Award)

- Longtime area artist and educator was awarded for his various contributions to teaching at at Arizona Western College, to having his work of pottery displayed at Arizona State University, the Tucson Art Museum, the Phoenix Airport Collection, and more.

Travis Krizay & Ashley Simms ( Helios Award for Top Newcomer)

- Awarded for their coffee shop Cafecito, the pair found support from the Yuma community for organizing and promoting First Fridays in downtown Yuma, where they invite artists, musicians and other rare birds to come and display their talents.

The name Tribute of the Muses originates from Greek Mythology, where the

nine daughters of Zeus called Muses were considered the inspiration for the

arts and sciences. Each Muse possessed a distinct gift among the disciplines of poetry, art, dance and music.

The recipient of the Tribute of the Muses Award is honored with a custom

art award designed and created by a local artist.