Yuma County

How to prepare for an emergency or disaster

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- September is National Preparedness Month, promoting family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year.

If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.

From forceful hurricanes in the Southeast, tornados spiraling through the Midwest, scorching wildfires, and a global pandemic, crisis after crisis, the American Red Cross has risen to the occasion providing disaster relief.

The Red Cross says those who are most vulnerable, like the elderly, need to have a preparedness plan in place now more than ever.

Southern Arizona board member. Marico Tippett said, “They will have the likelihood to have more chronic conditions, more medical concerns, they’re probably more dependent on assisted devices like walkers or eyeglasses. They may need support from caregivers, and then you couple that with a pandemic. So, we want them to start making a plan now if something should happen.”

In addition to making a plan, you should also build an easy-to-carry emergency preparedness kit for at home or evacuations.

Finally, always stay informed of emergencies that may occur near you.

The Red Cross is currently in need of volunteers and blood donations.

To find out how you can get involved, visit redcross.org.