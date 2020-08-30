ICYMI: This week’s top stories on KYMA.com

Yuma County

Most-viewed articles for the week of August 13, 2020

#1: Murder suspect arrested after police chase - Crystal Jimenez

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says it has a suspect in custody in connection with a deadly weekend shooting, but officers had to chase him down to make the arrest.

#2: Homegrown: Passion for cotton harvesting, 6th generation farmer - April Hettinger

It’s the first week of the cotton season, and one Yuma farmer feels honored to be the sixth man in the family to preserve its legacy.

#3: Harkins Theatres reopening to new films and strict safety protocols - Cody Lee

Harkins Theatres officially re-opening its doors today after closing all locations due to coronavirus.

#4: Arson suspect faces judge for the first time - Crystal Jimenez

Friday afternoon, 39-year-old Jamie Tennyson was charged with one count of arson for allegedly setting a fire at the 5th Avenue Motel in Yuma.

#5: Only nine new coronavirus cases in Yuma County - April Hettinger