Harkins Theatres reopening to new films and strict safety protocols

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harkins Theatres officially re-opening its doors today after closing all locations due to coronavirus. The Arizona-based movie chain welcomed its guests back to several new films but also in place, new strict health and safety protocols.

Harkins says these protocols will meet or exceed guidance from the CDC, local health authorities, and the National Association of Theatre Owners.

Staff will undergo daily health check-ups and showtimes are staggered to reduce the number of guests in the lobby.

Masks are required inside theaters.

The theater chain says guests that do not want to wear a mask will be asked to wait and return to the movies when public health mandates have relaxed.

Tara Hitchcock is the Harkins Theatres "Behind the Screens" Movie Reporter, she explains the changes.

“They wanted to make sure that when they reopened. It would be the safest possible environment for any moviegoer so that they would feel comfortable when they came back to watch things on the big screen.”

“A lot of plexiglass put it this way there's plexiglass separating you from the folks that the concessions,” Hitchcock said.

“They've really bent over backward to make sure that the seating is such that you've got space, not just right next to you but also in front and behind,” she added.

Seats in each theater will be reserved, reduced, and socially distant between every pair of seats.

Harkin’s Theatres is encouraging everyone to use its smartphone app to reserve seating, so there is no hand to hand contact with any employees.

Inside the auditoriums, increased fresh air and hospital-grade air filters.

Harkins will also bring back some recent films whose time in the theaters was cut short due to COVID-19.

The loyalty cup program will still be honored but they're not filling up those loyalty cups, they're filling up a disposable cup - that fits perfectly.

