HG: Passion for cotton harvesting, 6th gen farmer

Home Grown

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s the first week of the cotton season, and one Yuma farmer feels honored to be the sixth man in the family to hold the legacy.

Jacob Ware, co-owner of D.V.B. Harvesting, harvests crops in Yuma but has mainly grown interest in harvesting cotton.

The cotton season typically runs until October. Large tractors operated by GPS are programmed to harvest rows of cotton using 16 blades.

Ware expects to harvest about 4,500 acres of cotton by the end of the season.

