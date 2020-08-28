Arson suspect to face judge for the first time

News

Woman accused of sparking fire at Yuma's 5th Ave Motel - residents still displaced

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As a Yuma woman prepares to face a judge for the first time, her husband prepares to help those hurt by the crime she's accused of.

Friday afternoon, a judge will formally charge 39-year-old Jamie Tennyson with setting a fire at the 5th Avenue Motel in Yuma.

The fire broke out just after seven Monday morning. Firefighters say it started with a car in the parking lot, then spread to the building. The blaze left as many as 15 people without a home.

Now, Gary Tennyson, the suspect's husband, is collecting donations to help those who have been displaced.

