‘Curries’ opens its doors to Yuma

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A new Indian restaurant opened its doors to the Yuma community, offering a full-service restaurant and bar while complying with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Curries opened its doors on July 22nd, and since then they have been well received by the Yuma community.

According to restaurant owner Anand Sabapathy, "We offer restaurant seating that accommodates large parties to implement social distancing, and we spaced out seats to at least six feet."

Their opening comes on the heels of many businesses choosing to reopen after Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a phase reopening of some businesses.

Keeping up with hygiene measures, the restaurants have at least one bottle of sanitizer in each table or booth. They are also equipped with special HEPA filters in their air vents to filter out contaminated air particles.

They also added acrylic panels between each booth for separation. Each person is required to wear a mask when they enter the restaurant.

Their menu selection includes a wide variety of traditional Indian food including Tandoori chicken, garlic naan, and different types of curries such as Goan, Terala, and Tamil curries.

Their full menu can be found here.

Curries is located by the entrance of the Ramada hotel at 711 E 32nd St. Yuma, AZ, 85364.

They are open everyday for lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for dinner at 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. They also offer happy hour specials from 2 to 5 p.m.