Couple gets engaged after meeting in a video game

Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-News 11's Carmen Valencia brings you the story on how Apex Legends, an online gaming video, changed two people's lives in our area.

A local woman gets engaged in a newly released Tik Tok video that went viral on how they met through this game.

“He was just so charming, so nice, so funny, and we ended up playing the whole night like around 6 to 8," said Kassandra Siquieros.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to Siquieros on how their journey began.