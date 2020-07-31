Skip to Content
Yuma County
By
Published 1:04 pm

Couple gets engaged after meeting in a video game

Screen Shot 2020-07-31 at 12.55.23 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-News 11's Carmen Valencia brings you the story on how Apex Legends, an online gaming video, changed two people's lives in our area.

A local woman gets engaged in a newly released Tik Tok video that went viral on how they met through this game.

“He was just so charming, so nice, so funny, and we ended up playing the whole night like around 6 to 8," said Kassandra Siquieros.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Carmen Valencia speaks to Siquieros on how their journey began.

News

Carmen Valencia

Carmen Valencia joined KYMA in early September of 2018 as a multimedia journalist.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply