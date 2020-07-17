YRMC Foundation builds bridges for future medical professionals

Yuma County

For 20th year, Foundation awards health care scholarships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Regional Medical Center Foundation continues its long tradition of helping young people achieve their ambitions in health care professions.

For a 20th year the foundation has awarded 23 scholarships to 23 Yuma County college students studying in medical fields. The recipients will share $54,000 to help them complete their degrees.

"Supporting healthcare, future of healthcare workers here locally and quite honestly nationally and internationally from the students that we've supported over the last 20 years and contributions are made because of the generous donors." said Jackie Woodwell, the foundation's Executive Director.

The scholarships are based on more than academics, applicants must also demonstrate a commitment to their community.

The foundation has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships over the past 20-years. Graduating high school seniors with aspirations in the health care field are eligible, as are college student currently majoring in a medical field. You can submit an application by visiting the YRMC Foundation's website.