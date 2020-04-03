Everyday Heroes: Local educators take to the road

Yuma County

Menta Academy of Yuma assembles caravan for a special cause while practicing social distancing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With Americans doing their part to stop the spread of coronavirus, many students are stuck indoors for hours on end. In Yuma, some Everyday Heroes are stepping up, and stepping out to bring a little fun into kids' days.

Each day Armando Corona, with the Menta Academy of Yuma, ventures out to visit with students. Mr. Corona brings classwork and lunch; but, also reminds his students they're missed.

Teachers and staff from the Menta Academy of Yuma put their social distancing skills on parade

On Friday, Menta and his colleagues took his daily visits a step farther. They gathered at Pecan Grove Elementary to decorate their vehicles with balloons, streamers and words of encouragement. Then students got treated to their own personal parade along with their lessons and lunch. Menta Program Director Stacy Jantzi says staff members kept safety and social distancing in mind while planning their special caravan. They even reached out for approval from Yuma police.

Jantzi says she's particularly thankful to the staff of Yuma Elementary School District #1 for the students' meals. She says she appreciates help caring for her students. It was an emotion shared by everyone who participated in Friday's lunchtime parade.

Menta Academy of Yuma helps special education students from throughout Yuma County.

