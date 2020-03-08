Art Trails: A tour of Foothills artists

Yuma County

17 Studios featuring 38 Foothills artists

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sunday is the last day of the Art Trails studio tour in the Foothills.

The event showcases art from nearly forty artists in the area.

Art Trails is put on by the Mountain Shadows Artists Association, who all weekend urged people to have fun and get to know artists featuring different styles of art.

All attendees had to do was follow the signs scattered throughout the foothills and travel from studio to studio.

"We have artists that come from all over the United States and Canada that join the organization and contribute their own experiences," said Kirk Redlin, the Art Trails Chairman.

"And the neat part about it is many of the artists that are here also have years and years of experience in the world of art. Some are art educators-- they come from all venues so consequently, we have a really wide diverse group of thought."

Art on display by Judith Wright

The fourteenth-annual Art Trails featured 17 studios this year, and at each location attendees could support local artists by buying their original artwork.

Redlin says the best part is seeing the different ways art relates to people's lives, saying, "finding out about how art relates to their lives and how it brings joy, happiness, and pleasure to their lives -- That's the neatest part."

Art Trails will find it's way back to the Foothills this time next year.

