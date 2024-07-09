Locals react to possible murder-suicide outside One Stop

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A married couple in the process of getting a divorce suffered gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the One Stop Business & Employment office on Monday, which the Calexico Police Department (CPD) ruled as a possible murder-suicide.

CPD reported one witness seeing a 61-year-old woman from Holtville enter and shortly exiting the building while another witness heard a loud noise, and saw the woman injured in her car while a 76-year-old man from Calexico, later identifed as the woman's husband, was also injured and was outside the car.

While the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the man died from his injuries after being taken to Brawley Pioneer Memorial Hospital.

As a result, the Imperial County Executive Office says their Calexico office will be temporarily closed through the end of the week, but they said services will be available at the El Centro office, located at 2799 S. 4th Street.

CPD has yet to release the names of the victims pending next of kin notifications, but Abraham Retana will have local reaction later in the evening.