New Calexico City Councilmembers appointed

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two new council members were appointed at a special city council meeting in Calexico.

Victor Legaspi and Lisa Nichole Tyenda will fill the two seats after former council members Raul Ureña and Gilberto Manzanarez were recalled in mid-April.

A total of 10 candidates were in the running for the open seats and each asked questions about how to solve Calexico's problems.

Legaspi, a former head of the Calexico Police Department, was nominated by Mayor Camilo Garcia and seconded by Gloria Romo.

Romo proposed to Lisa Nichole Tyenda to which Garcia seconded.

The new members will serve out the remaining six months in the council seats.