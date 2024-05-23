Skip to Content
Final roll call ceremony honors local Veterans

today at 12:04 PM
Published 12:00 PM

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Cadets of Southwest High School honored 10 local Veterans including two Vietnam Veterans.

At the ceremony, the family members of the fallen Veterans were in attendance.

Some experienced how it was to be back at Southwest High School.

A Southwest High cadet said this event was important because it paid respect to those who led the way for the younger generation who will be enlisting including herself.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

