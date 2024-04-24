Skip to Content
Rep. Ruiz conducts fraud awareness workshop for local seniors

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A U.S. Representative brought a fraud awareness workshop to senior citizens in the Imperial Valley on Wednesday.

Congressman Raul Ruiz hosted the workshop with locals highlighting different types of scams targeting seniors.

He also spoke about the Protecting Seniors From Fraud in the Medical System Act that he recently introduced in Congress.

"This will help seniors learn on how people are trying to pose as Medicare agents so they can better protect their personal information and their assets," said Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-California).

Congressman Ruiz hopes to have more workshops in the future for seniors so they can be more aware and not fall victim to any scams.

