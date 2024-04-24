Skip to Content
Imperial County

Local high school students participate in food skill event

KYMA
By
today at 4:10 PM
Published 4:22 PM

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from three Imperial Valley high schools experienced first-hand what it takes to be a part of the culinary industry.

The Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) hosted the food skill event with students from Calipatria, Brawley, and Calexico.

They demonstrated their ability to prepare a variety of dishes and were judged by professional chefs.

"This gives the students the opportunity to network with each other and with the industry members because we do have industry expert judges that will give them feedback on how they cook and skills that they are showcasing," said Adriana Hernandez, IVROP Educational Services Coordinator.

This is the second annual food skills event hosted by IVROP and they hope more schools get involved next year.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Abraham Retana

Send your story ideas and more to Abraham at:
abraham.retana@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content