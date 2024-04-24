Local high school students participate in food skill event

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Students from three Imperial Valley high schools experienced first-hand what it takes to be a part of the culinary industry.

The Imperial Valley Regional Occupational Program (IVROP) hosted the food skill event with students from Calipatria, Brawley, and Calexico.

They demonstrated their ability to prepare a variety of dishes and were judged by professional chefs.

"This gives the students the opportunity to network with each other and with the industry members because we do have industry expert judges that will give them feedback on how they cook and skills that they are showcasing," said Adriana Hernandez, IVROP Educational Services Coordinator.

This is the second annual food skills event hosted by IVROP and they hope more schools get involved next year.