Horse ride for Autism Awareness Month

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley along with the police department and border patrol will be hosting a horse ride in support of Autism Awareness Month on Thursday, April 25.

Brawley police said they will have a small walk starting at 4:30 p.m. in front of the police department and ending with an ice cream treat at Fosters Freeze.

This is the first time they will hold this event.

“We believe this is important. We are seeing some things happening in our state where funding seems to be getting less available and there are potential cuts coming down so we are just hoping to bring awareness not just on the financial side but also on the support side," said Chief Jimmy Duran, Brawley Police Department.

Brawley police said they will be giving away Autism Awareness patches.

You can also watch the event live on Facebook.

To find the horse ride map and more details on the event, take a look below.