Attempted murder suspect still at large

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who shot a Brawley woman two weeks ago is still at large.

We were able to obtain video from a Brawley resident who captured the man shooting at something earlier this month.

He then runs off after firing several shots.

The Brawley Police Department said after that a vehicle pulled up to the police station and a man jumped out screaming for help saying the passenger had been shot

Brawley police said the victim was shot in the head.

“Officers responded and administered medical aid until she was transported to Pioneers Memorial Hospital,” said Comdr. Jonathan Blackstone, Brawley Police Department.

Police said the victim is expected to make a full recovery.

They also add that based on the evidence collected, the shooting appears to be a targeted attack.

If you have any information about this case contact the Brawley Police Department.