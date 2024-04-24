2024 Imperial Valley Economic and Energy Summit registration opens

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The annual Imperial Valley Economic & Energy Summit will be happening from June 12-14 and will be discussing industry and economic growth in Imperial Valley.

The event will be at Imperial Valley College located at 380 E. Aten Road in Imperial.

The Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation (IVEDC) announced the conference will be co-hosted by the Imperial Regional Alliance (IRA) and Imperial Valley Business Resource Center (IVBRC).

It will also have local leaders and industry experts at the summit discussing important topics such as industry and economic growth in the Valley.

IVEDC said attendees will have the opportunity to network and join conversations that shape Imperial Valley's future.

The conference will discuss top industry clusters that include:

Lithium Valley

Recycling

Transmission

Clean transportation

Electric vehicle battery supply chain

Green hydrogen

Renewable natural gas and fuels

To register for the summit, go to ivedc.com/events/economicsummit. Registration will include breakfast, panel discussions, presentations, lunch, and reception.