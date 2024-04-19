New geothermal exhibit on display at Imperial Valley Desert Museum

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for a new geothermal exhibit at the Imperial Valley Desert Museum.

Visitors will learn from the display about the geothermal energy that's being created from the heat beneath our feet.

For over 40 years, geothermal energy has been produced in Imperial County and is a clean, renewable, and sustainable energy.

Scientists are currently studying how to extract lithium from geothermal brine, which is abundant in the Imperial Valley.

“So, having an exhibit here at the museum allows the community to start to learn more about it, and start to understand how does geothermal work, what are the benefits of it, and are there opportunities in the future for myself, or for maybe somebody in your family," said Bari Bean, Deputy CEO of Natural Resouces for Imperial County.

The Imperial Valley Desert Museum was the first location selected for this bilingual traveling exhibit, the next stop is in Hawaii.

You can see the exhibit at the Desert Museum on Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.