CBP officers find methamphetamine inside an ice chest full of fish

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Officers of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from the San Diego Field Office "seized several packages of methamphetamine" found within an ice chest of fish on Sunday.

In a press release, the incident occurred at around 8:40pm at the Calexico West Port of Entry when CBP officers came across "a 34-year-old man driving a 2021 Sedan through the vehicle SENTRI lane."

CBP says, "After initial inspection, CBP officers referred the driver and vehicle for further examination." Around that time, CBP used a "non-intrusive inspection" of the vehicle to "screen the vehicle and observed irregularities within an ice chest found in the vehicle’s trunk."

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

A K-9 team then responded and was alerted to the presence of narcotics, to which officers found and seized a total of 25 packages from the chest, according to CBP.

Upon further examination, the packages were identified as methamphetamine "with a total weight of 47.13 pounds," CBP says.

CBP also says the driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further examination while the packages and vehicle were seized by CBP.

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection