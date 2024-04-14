Skip to Content
Holtville Fire Department christens new ladder truck

HOLTVILLE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Fire Department (HFD) had a christening of a 75-foot ladder truck on Friday.

According to the fire department, the ladder truck was approved by the Holtville City Council and was in need for some time.

The fire department further says with the new construction of a three-story apartment and future construction, "the need became immediate."

The christening was performed by Pastor Richard Moore, and a huge crowd gathered at the fire station for the event, according to the fire department.

The wife of a former fire chief, Helen Wilson, spoke at the event, and "the former fire chief asked the city council for a ladder truck, but was told, 'The city did not need it,'" the fire department says.

Following the christening, the fire department says the community washed the ladder truck and "pushed it into the apparatus bay, putting it officially in service."

