Local nonprofit receives funding for senior projects

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An Imperial Valley non-profit organization received a grant to help senior residents.

The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation received more than $200,000 which will be used to develop "Communities of Care" in the north-end towns of the county.

"What we want to do is to make the spaces so they come and be comfortable and talk about so we can know about and then with the funding we are going to develop activities to see how to create communities of care to combat some of this issues that they face," explained Maritza Nuñez, Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation Project Coordinator.

"We are open to what they want and hopefully they are able to share and we can listen and put it to work but I'm thinking crafts, food," said Angie Garcia, Calipatria Latin-American Club member.

The Imperial Valley Wellness Foundation was one of four organizations in California to receive the grant from the Scan Foundation, California Health Care Foundation, and Metta Funds.