City of Brawley to host movie night event on Friday

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley invites the community to attend its movie night on Friday, April 12.

Fun activities at the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:10 p.m. It will be at Hinojosa Park and is also a free family event.

There will be maze games for kids by Los Amigos de Communidad, where they will teach them how to vote by choosing their favorite superheroes.

At the event, there will also be free face painting and snacks.

Succeeding Over Adversity will also provide school supplies to let the community know there are resources to attend college at no cost.