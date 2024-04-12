Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of Brawley to host movie night event on Friday

City of Brawley
By ,
New
today at 11:31 AM
Published 11:48 AM

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Brawley invites the community to attend its movie night on Friday, April 12.

Fun activities at the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:10 p.m. It will be at Hinojosa Park and is also a free family event.

There will be maze games for kids by Los Amigos de Communidad, where they will teach them how to vote by choosing their favorite superheroes.

At the event, there will also be free face painting and snacks.

Succeeding Over Adversity will also provide school supplies to let the community know there are resources to attend college at no cost.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

Author Profile Photo

Faith Rodriquez

Faith Rodriquez is a digital content director who joined in 2022.

If you any story ideas then you can contact her at:
faith.rodriquez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content