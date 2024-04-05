El Centro Library goes fine free

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro's library is going fine-free.

The City of El Centro Council voted on Tuesday to end all fines for the library's overdue books.

The decision was made in hopes of recuperating lost books, but more importantly, to get people to come back

The library says that many people don't return to the library due to their inability to pay the fines and the new rule is already showing positive results.

"We've already seen people come back, people that we haven't seen in a really long time, they've come back, they're bringing books back, which is exactly what we were hoping was going to happen," says Carla Mason, the Director of the El Centro Library.

The library says that access to information is far more valuable than the cost of past fines.

Those with overdue books must still return them and fees remain for lost or damaged items.