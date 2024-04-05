City of El Centro receives grant for Embellece Park Project

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of El Centro was presented with a grant from the Caltrans Clean California local grant program and this is all to have a clean city.

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia and Caltrans presented a check of about $4.8 million to revitalize the Downtown Square Park in El Centro.

The mayor of El Centro said the grant process was very competitive due to many cities applying for this grant.

She says this will allow to expand activities in the downtown area.

“We hope that this will help us continue our revitalization of our downtown area and also to spur the economic development that is already happening here as well as our socialization of our community," said El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin.

The city says once the project is done they hope to bring events and vendors to the area.