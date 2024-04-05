Skip to Content
Imperial County

City of Calexico has a new police chief

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Calexico has an official chief in town.

During the Calexico City Council meeting on Wednesday, Armando Orozco became the new chief of the Calexico Police Department.

Previously, Orozco was the Calexico Interim Police Chief.

Out of all five city council members, only four voted yes to promote Chief Orozco.

The Calexico Police Chief said he hopes to bring new changes to the department.

Karina Bazarte will have more tonight.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

