Coffee with a cop on Thursday

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department will be hosting the annual Coffee with a Cop.

The event is set to take place Thursday, April 4 at the Calexico Starbucks located on West Birch Street and Imperial Avenue starting at 5 p.m.

The Calexico Police Department said this is a great way to connect with the community.

“We are looking forward to building stronger ties with our community and introducing other branches of law enforcement other agencies we work with to keep our community strong and safer so we are also extending our invitation to our community in hopes of building a better relationship answer any questions they may have and get to know our local officers," said Gabriella Torres, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police say many law enforcement will be there such as the Imperial County District Attorney's Office and Border Patrol.