Skip to Content
Imperial County

Coffee with a cop on Thursday

By
Published 9:57 PM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department will be hosting the annual Coffee with a Cop.

The event is set to take place Thursday, April 4 at the Calexico Starbucks located on West Birch Street and Imperial Avenue starting at 5 p.m. 

The Calexico Police Department said this is a great way to connect with the community. 

“We are looking forward to building stronger ties with our community and introducing other branches of law enforcement other agencies we work with to keep our community strong and safer so we are also extending our invitation to our community in hopes of building a better relationship answer any questions they may have and get to know our local officers," said Gabriella Torres, Calexico Police Department.

Calexico police say many law enforcement will be there such as the Imperial County District Attorney's Office and Border Patrol. 

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content