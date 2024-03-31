Calexico PD, other agencies recover stolen vehicles

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Calexico Police Department (CPD) and other agencies have recovered stolen vehicles and made several arrests.

In a press release, the incident took place on Saturday at around 12:33pm in the area of Nosotros Street and Kloke Road.

The press release mentioned that Calexico officers saw "suspicious activity" when a white Dodge truck with Texas license plates, where witnesses saw three people "engaging in suspicious behavior, unloading a motorcycle from the truck bed."

The press release also mentioned that when officers arrived, they discovered the truck parked near the home and learned that "the suspects had taken refuge in a studio located on the property's west side."

"Recognizing the potential threat posed by the occupants, and drawing from their knowledge of prior criminal activities in the area, officers promptly established a perimeter around the premises. With a commitment to ensuring public safety, they sought assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol and the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO)," according to the press release.

Once authorities surrounded the house, the press release says they urged "the occupants to surrender peacefully."

Arrests and recovering the vehicles

After that, six people, three men and three women, exited the home and were arrested, and Calexico PD, Border Patrol and ICSO searched the house, according to the press release.

During the search, the press release said they found three additional men, and all nine people were taken to the Calexico Police Department, where they learned that one of the men, Detron Lee Williams of Campo, California, "was the driver of the stolen vehicle."

Williams was arrested on "charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and two outstanding 'NO BAIL' warrants issued by San Diego County for violation of probation."

In addition, Sofia Chyann Mercado, also from Campo, was a passenger in the truck, and was arrested for possessing two "NO BAIL" San Diego County warrants "related to dangerous drug offenses and probation violations," according to the press release.

One woman was found within the home, was arrested for possession of cocaine. "While Williams and Mercado were booked into [ICSO], [the woman] was cited and released," according to the press release.

The press release said law enforcement officers recovered the stolen truck and motorcycle.

"This successful operation underscores the invaluable collaboration among law enforcement agencies, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety of our communities," the press release said.