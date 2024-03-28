Woman arrested for assault

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico police say a woman is behind bars after she hit several people with a metal rod at a bus stop.

Officers say they received a call on Wednesday about a physical fight on Third Street and Paulin Avenue.

When they arrived they saw two victims who were injured.

Calexico police said one of the victims saw the woman hitting a man with the rod and tried to stop the attack.

“She basically tried to intervene and I guess threw a beverage on her which agitated the suspect. The suspect then started striking the female, hitting her on her hand and causing an injury to the hand," said Sgt. Sean Acuna, Calexico Police Department.

This isn’t the first time this suspect has a run-in with the law.

She's being held at the Imperial County Jail charged on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.